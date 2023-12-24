I admire Lucas Paqueta a lot - Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has lauded the qualities of Brazilian international Lucas Paqueta after securing an important home win over Manchester United on Saturday.



The 23-year-old scored his sixth Premier League goal in West Ham United's win 2-0 over the Red Devils at the London Stadium.



In an interview after the match stressed he is delighted with Paqueta's partnership and aiding him to settle well at the in East London.



"His [Lucas Paqueta] vision and passing ability, when he gets the ball I just need to run and he will find me. I admire a lot from him." Kudus told TNT Sports after the game.



Having joined West Ham United from Dutch Eredivisie powerhouse Ajax for a transfer fee around £38 million in the last summer transfer window, Kudus has made a significant impact, tallying 10 goals and providing an assist in his 17 starts across all competitions.



Kudus is expected to be part of Ghana’s final squad for the 2023 AFCON next month.