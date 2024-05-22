Iñaki Williams to miss final La Liga match following surgery

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Iñaki Williams, the Ghanaian striker for Athletic Bilbao, will not be able to participate in the team's last La Liga match of the 2023-24 season against Rayo Vallecano this Saturday.



This is due to a plastic surgery procedure he underwent to address a painful scar on his left foot, as stated in an official medical report released by the San Mamés Club.



The surgery took place on Tuesday morning at the IMQ Zorrotzaurre Clinic. Consequently, Williams will be unavailable for Bilbao's final match, which is scheduled to be held at Vallecas.