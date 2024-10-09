I almost joined the army after failing the JMG trials four times – Alidu Seidu

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Alidu Seidu's path to becoming a professional footballer exemplifies remarkable perseverance, as he disclosed that he encountered failure in his trials at JMG Academy on four separate occasions before ultimately achieving success.



Originating from Kumasi, Ghana, Seidu confronted various challenges at the outset of his career, particularly during his efforts to gain admission to JMG Academy.



"I attended trials at JMG Academy five times, which is situated in Oyibi, across from Valley View University. Each time, I was informed that I did not meet the required standards," he recounted in an interview with Flashscore, reflecting on his experiences following each of his initial four attempts.