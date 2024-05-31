I always learn from Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, recently mentioned that he takes inspiration from the tactics of top football managers Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.



He made this revelation while announcing his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.



During the press conference, Addo stressed his openness to learning from other coaches and expressed his admiration for the football philosophies of Guardiola and Mourinho.



He highlighted his flexible coaching style, indicating his willingness to adjust his team's strategy based on the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents, describing himself as "a blend of various approaches."