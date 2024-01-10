I am becoming more important to RB Salzburg - Forson Amakwah speaks on improved career

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Forson Amankwah recently shared insights into his tenure with the Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg, emphasising his emergence as a pivotal player for the team.



In an interview with Flashscore Ghana, the 20-year-old West Africa Academy product opened up about his improved career trajectory and the significant role he now plays for the club.



Amankwah, who has made 15 appearances and scored two goals with two assists, expressed his satisfaction with his performance halfway through the season. He highlighted his increased game time compared to the previous season, emphasising that he is now becoming a more crucial figure for the team.



"I might say this season I've been so good because last season I wasn't playing so much. But I think this season is really good because I've been playing so many games. I think I am becoming more important to the team because last season I wasn't playing so much and then this season I play so much and I am having the opportunity to impact games," Amankwah stated.



The Ghanaian midfielder also achieved a significant milestone by making his debut in the prestigious UEFA Champions League this season, underlining his growing influence on the European stage.



Despite being included in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Amankwah narrowly missed the final list for the tournament held in Ivory Coast.