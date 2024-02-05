I am capable of coaching the Black Stars - Michael Osei

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Michael Osei, former coach of Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Gold Stars, has expressed keen interest in the currently vacant Ghana head coach position.



Osei, drawing on his extensive coaching background, which includes leading Ghana's U23 team alongside coach Ibrahim Tanko, believes he is well-equipped for the role.



In an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM, Osei confirmed his application for the position, asserting, "Yes, I have applied for the job because I believe that with everything I’ve learnt, I am capable of coaching the squad."



Highlighting his experience with emerging talents like Majeed Ashimeru, Enerst Nuamah, and Osman Bukari, who are now part of the Black Stars setup, Osei emphasized his familiarity with Ghanaian culture and his unwavering commitment to success.



"I’ve been coaching in Ghana for about 12 years, totalling nearly 15 years of coaching experience. Ghana is also my home country, so I understand the culture, have the expertise, and believe now is the time to coach the squad, and I’m always a winner," he stated.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in search of a proven winner with over 15 years of coaching experience to fill the void left by Chris Hughton's departure.



Osei, exuding confidence in his capabilities, eagerly anticipates the challenge.



The GFA is set to conduct interviews and assessments before reaching a final decision on the next head coach of the Black Stars.