Source: Footballghana

I am disappointed in Laryea Kingston for resigning - Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor Asampong, a former Ghana international, has expressed his disappointment with Laryea Kingston's decision to step down as the head coach of the Ghana Black Starlets.

Taylor, who has always respected Kingston for his passion and commitment to the game, compared his coaching style to that of former Ghana coaches Addy and Afranie, who were known for their ability to manage and develop young talents.

Taylor believes that Kingston's coaching approach, similar to that of Addy and Afranie, has been instrumental in the success of Ghana's under-17 team.

