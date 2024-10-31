You are here: HomeSports2024 10 31Article 2000615

‘I am here’ – Victor Osimhen responds to rumours about his future

Nigeria international striker Victor Osimhen has announced that he will not be transferring to Chelsea in the January 2025 window, reaffirming his dedication to Galatasaray, where he is currently on loan from Napoli.

This declaration comes amidst significant speculation regarding a move to Stamford Bridge.

Following his standout performance in Galatasaray's 2-1 win against Besiktas in the Istanbul derby on October 28, 2024, Osimhen addressed the rumors surrounding his future, stating, “Yes, I am here,” indicating his desire to stay with the Turkish club for the remainder of the season.

