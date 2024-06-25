You are here: HomeSports2024 06 25Article 1954265

Source: Football Ghana

I am serving on NPP's manifesto committee for the interest of Ghanaians - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has stated that his decision to serve on the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) manifesto committee is driven by a commitment to the interests of Ghanaians.

Appointed in February to chair the youth and sports sub-committee, Gyan emphasized in an interview with Asaase Radio that he sees this role as an honor and an opportunity to contribute to sports development in Ghana.

He clarified that his involvement is non-partisan and motivated by a desire to serve the country.

Gyan, 38, is Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals and Africa's top scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

