I begged before joining Ghana’s boxing team for African Games - Mohammed Aryeetey

Thursday, 4 April 2024

Mohammed Aryeetey, the gold medalist at the 2023 African Games, has disclosed that he had to make a plea to the Ghana Boxing Federation in order to be included in Ghana's team for the competition.



According to Aryeetey, there was no available spot for him to compete in the Games, which prompted him to take immediate action.



Nevertheless, Aryeetey managed to secure one of Ghana's four gold medals in the sport. He emerged victorious over Tulembekwa Zola Livens at the Boxing Arena in the Trust Sports Emporium, Bukom.



Aryeetey, a former national Flyweight champion, won the final through a unanimous decision.



During an interview on Prime Morning, the boxer from James Town stated, "There came a point where I had to plead to join the team [for the African Games], which shouldn't have been necessary. I had to do it because there was a lot of politics happening within the team.



"I spoke to the President of the Federation, and we did our best to convince them to give me the opportunity to join. They informed me that someone had already taken my weight category, so I had to drop down, and I assured them that I could handle it.



"I utilized the training camp in Cape Coast to the fullest [in terms of dropping to the minimum weight category]. I was training while everyone else was asleep..."



Aryeetey has expressed his desire to be given a chance to participate in the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers, which will be held in Thailand next month.