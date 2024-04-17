I blame travel schedule for lack of intensity in Accra Lion's defeat - Frimpong Manso

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Bibiani Gold Stars' head coach, Stephen Frimpong Manso, has attributed his team's 2-0 loss to Accra Lions to a grueling travel schedule.



The defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium witnessed Mohammed Yahaya and Daniel Awuni scoring goals for the Lions, resulting in a 2-0 victory that propels them to fifth place.



Accra Lions' triumph signifies their fourth win in the last six games of the Ghana Premier League during the second round of the 2023-2024 season, showcasing their impressive performance in the latter half of the season.



Frimpong Manso emphasized the demanding travel schedule that required Gold Stars to play matches in Tamale, Accra (twice), and Bibiani within a short period of time.



"We needed to apply pressure on them, but it was challenging considering the circumstances we were in. Within one week, we traveled to Accra twice, played another match on Wednesday, and then had to pressurize them under such conditions.



"It was extremely difficult for us. You could see that they were comfortable because they could pass and build their play. In order to prevent that, we needed to press them and force them to play long balls. However, due to our physical condition, we found it arduous to execute that strategy," he stated.