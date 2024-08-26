I can’t wait to get started – Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Addai after switching Qarabag

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Addai has conveyed his enthusiasm for joining Azerbaijani Premier League club Qarabag following his recent transfer to the team this summer.



Addai has signed a three-year contract with Qarabag, which will extend until 2027, after moving from the Spanish second division side Alcorcon.



The Ghanaian forward took to social media to share his excitement



Read full articleabout playing for the Azerbaijani club.



“Alhamdulillah! I am eager to embark on this new journey. Let’s go,” he posted on X, previously known as Twitter.



Having played for Alcorcón from 2022 to 2024, Addai also spent the 2021-2022 season with Bobigny in France.



In their farewell message, Alcorcón expressed gratitude to Addai for his commitment and wished him success in his new role.



At 23 years old, Addai aims to make a significant impact at Qarabag as he begins this new phase of his career.