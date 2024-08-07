I can't wait to play alongside good players like Mohammed Kudus - West Ham new recruit Niclas Füllkrug

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Niclas Füllkrug, the striker for West Ham United, commended the team's wealth of creative talent following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £27.5 million.



Füllkrug, who has committed to a four-year contract with the London club, identified Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus as a significant contributor among West Ham's impressive lineup.



In his initial interview after



Read full articlejoining West Ham, Füllkrug conveyed his enthusiasm for collaborating with the club's skilled athletes.



He particularly acknowledged Lucas Paquetá, Jarrod Bowen, Kudus, and the recently acquired Crysencio Summerville.



“I am very pleased to be here and somewhat excited. I eagerly anticipate stepping onto the pitch with my new teammates. It feels like a dream to play alongside [Lucas] Paquetá, [Jarrod] Bowen, [Mohammed] Kudus, and now [Crysencio] Summerville.”



“There are numerous talented players who can provide me with assists, and if I receive assists, I can score. I am confident that I will integrate well into this team.”



In his inaugural season with West Ham, Kudus netted 14 goals and contributed six assists over the course of 45 matches.