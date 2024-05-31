I cannot imagine playing AFCON without Ghana, says U-17 Nigeria coach

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Manu Garba, the Nigeria U-17 head coach, has urged CAF to assign more slots to WAFU Zone B following the Golden Eaglets' victory over Ghana in the 2024 WAFU B AFCON Championship.



The tournament in Ghana was a qualifier for the 2025 U-17 AFCON, where the top four teams will secure spots in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.



Africa is expected to have ten representatives in the expanded 48-team World Cup in Qatar next year, a significant increase from the previous four teams.