I considered playing for Ghana but it’s always been my dream to represent England – Kobbie Mainoo

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Kobbie Mainoo, a Manchester United midfielder, has chosen to play for England over Ghana at the international level.



Mainoo was born in the UK to Ghanaian parents and could have played for Ghana's senior team.



However, he made his England debut in March and has committed to playing for the Three Lions, stating it's always been his dream. Mainoo's decision comes despite interest from the Ghana Football Association.



He made his England debut in Euro 2024 and has since appeared in three matches for the team.