I’d have been a lawyer or musician if I didn't become a footballer - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has revealed his potential career paths had he not pursued a football career.



Gyan, renowned for his goal-scoring abilities while playing for clubs such as Sunderland and Udinese, discussed his interest in law or music during an interview with 3FM.



He mentioned his passion for music, especially his collaborations with the late Castro, and his knack for arguments, hinting at a possible career in law.



Despite considering these options, Gyan is currently focused on promoting sports development, particularly through initiatives like the All Regional Games, aiming to provide better opportunities for future generations in sports.



He retired from professional football last year after an illustrious career spanning more than twenty years, leaving a lasting legacy as Ghana's top goal scorer and second most-capped player in the national team's history.