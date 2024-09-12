You are here: HomeSports2024 09 12Article 1980686

Source: Kickgh

“I describe myself as a Lamine Yamal type of player" - Barcelona newbie Abdul Aziz Issah

Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah has likened his playing style to that of Barcelona's rising star, Lamine Yamal, after his recent move to the club.

Issah, who has signed a one-year contract with an option to buy, made this statement during his introduction alongside compatriot David Oduro.

His transfer follows a successful period with Dreams FC, where he shone in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The 19-year-old shared his enthusiasm and appreciation for joining the team he has admired since he was young.

