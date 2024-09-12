Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah has likened his playing style to that of Barcelona's rising star, Lamine Yamal, after his recent move to the club.



Issah, who has signed a one-year contract with an option to buy, made this statement during his introduction alongside compatriot David Oduro.



His transfer follows a successful period with Dreams FC, where he shone in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The 19-year-old shared his enthusiasm and appreciation for joining the team he has admired since he was young.