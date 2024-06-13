"I didn't miss a game during the amazing run"- Alexander Djiku on watching 2010 World Cup as a Ghana fan

Sports News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fenerbahce defender Alexander Djiku, who was born in the South of France, has shared his journey from being a fan of the Black Stars as a teenager to becoming a member of the team. After careful consideration, Djiku decided to play for Ghana at the international level.



He has now become a crucial



Read full articleplayer for the national team, contributing significantly to their qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



In the recent June window, the 29-year-old delivered an impressive performance as Ghana emerged victorious against Mali and the Central African Republic.



Djiku expressed his deep honour in representing the Black Stars, especially after witnessing their remarkable run in the World Cup held in South Africa.



He also mentioned the privilege of interacting with Andre Ayew, who was part of that historic team, during national camps.