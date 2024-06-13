You are here: HomeSports2024 06 13Article 1950089
sports

Sports News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

"I didn't miss a game during the amazing run"- Alexander Djiku on watching 2010 World Cup as a Ghana fan

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Alexander Djiku Alexander Djiku

Fenerbahce defender Alexander Djiku, who was born in the South of France, has shared his journey from being a fan of the Black Stars as a teenager to becoming a member of the team. After careful consideration, Djiku decided to play for Ghana at the international level.

He has now become a crucial

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment