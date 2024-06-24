You are here: HomeSports2024 06 24Article 1953500

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

"I don't feel pressure"- Joseph Paintsil opens up on playing for 'big club' LA Galaxy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joseph Paintsil Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian winger, has explained his decision to leave Europe and join LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer.

The highly successful MLS team, who have won the championship five times, acquired Paintsil from the renowned Belgian club KRC Genk in February. Since his arrival, Paintsil has made an immediate impact, scoring five goals and providing four

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment