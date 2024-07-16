You are here: HomeSports2024 07 16Article 1960613

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

    

Source: Apexnewshub

I don’t gain my bread from wearing Black Stars jersey – Captain Andre Ayew

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Andre Dede Ayew Andre Dede Ayew

Andre Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, emphasized that his commitment to representing the national team is motivated by a deep sense of patriotism rather than financial incentives.

During a sports psychology lecture at the University of Ghana, he discussed the significance of playing for Ghana and the impact it has had on his life and family.

Ayew highlighted the importance of sacrifices and the pride he feels when wearing the national team jersey.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment