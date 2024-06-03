I don’t have time to think about other teams – Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, emphasized his focus on his team's performance rather than commenting on other teams.



He stated that he only has one head to think about his team and doesn't have time to analyze the performance of other teams.



Ouattara made these remarks following their 2-0 victory against Nations FC in match week 32 of the Ghana Premier League.



Hearts of Oak are now preparing to face Great Olympics in a crucial match as both teams are battling relegation, with the Phobians currently sitting just two points above the relegation zone with 41 points from 32 games.