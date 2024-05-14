I don’t know if I will contest GFA presidency again – George Afriyie

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

George Afriyie, the former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), is currently uncertain about his future ambitions in the local football administration after facing a setback to his presidential aspirations.



Afriyie's uncertainty arises from the fact that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the disqualification decision made by the Elections Committee, which has dealt a blow to his hopes of becoming the president.



During an interview with Graphic Sports, Afriyie highlighted that it is premature to decide his next move, especially considering that the next GFA election is approximately three years away.



He emphasized the importance of focusing on the present and pursuing activities that he is passionate about, while also remaining open to future opportunities.



When asked about the possibility of contesting the GFA presidency again, Afriyie responded by saying, "Nobody knows what the future holds. I have not made any decisions yet, but in life, it is important to focus on what you want to do and seize opportunities when they arise."



Afriyie's previous attempt to become the GFA president was derailed during the last election when he was disqualified for allegedly using an ineligible candidate to endorse his form.



Despite appealing the decision, both the Appeals Committee and CAS upheld the ruling, leading Afriyie to accept the outcome and move forward.



"I have simply expressed my opinion, and in light of the CAS ruling, I have accepted it, so we will move on," affirmed Afriyie.