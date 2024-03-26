I don't know the timeline for payment of Black Satellites and Princesses' bonuses - Deputy Sports Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie, has mentioned that he is unable to specify a timeline for when the Black Satellites and Princesses will receive their bonuses for winning gold medals at the 2023 African Games.



The U20 male and female football teams were part of the athletes from ten sporting disciplines who secured medals for Ghana during the games held in Accra and Cape Coast.



Prior to the commencement of the games, athletes were assured of cash rewards by the sports ministry: $3000 for gold, $2000 for silver, and $1000 for bronze medals.



The exact amount that team sports will receive has not been disclosed yet. A press conference was organized by the Local Organizing Committee and the sports ministry at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Monday to express gratitude to the athletes and Ghanaians for the successful games.



Opoku Bobie emphasized during the event that he cannot provide a specific timeline for the disbursement of the athletes' bonuses, as the process involves various approvals.



He assured that once the necessary approvals are obtained, the athletes will receive their bonuses.



Ghana achieved a record medal haul of 69 at the games, the highest in the history of the competition, surpassing the previous record of 27 medals won in 1973.