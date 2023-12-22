I don’t understand why Black Stars don’t perform at tournaments - President Akufo-Addo

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

President Akufo-Addo expressed bewilderment over Ghana’s underperformance in recent tournaments despite the abundance of talent in the country.



The Black Stars’ inability to progress beyond the first round in the last two major competitions, exiting at the group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January 2022 and the 2022 World Cup in December of the same year, is coupled with a round of 16 exit at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



Addressing the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association during a meeting on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for optimal preparation ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, set to commence in 23 days.



“As an avid football fan, I am very much aware of the challenges that confront us, as results have not been good in recent games. But you can count on me for the necessary support,” the President said.



“We have some very good talents scattered across the globe, so I don’t understand why we shouldn’t perform in tournaments.”