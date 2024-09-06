I don’t want to blame the pitch for Angola defeat – Ghana coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's coach Otto Addo has recognized that although the pitch conditions were subpar, the Black Stars' 1-0 loss to Angola cannot be entirely blamed on the state of the Baba Yara Stadium.



This defeat marks the end of Ghana's 24-year unbeaten streak at the venue and leaves the team at the bottom of Group E in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.



Angola's Milson netted a late goal in the 93rd minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Abdul Mumin to clinch the win.



After the match, Addo acknowledged the pitch issues but stressed the need for overall improvements in the team's performance.