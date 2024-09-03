'I don't want to leave' - Sabalenka aims for US semis

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: BBC

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her strong desire to continue competing as she aims for her fourth consecutive US Open semi-final.



The world number two is set to face China's seventh seed Zheng Qinwen in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, a rematch of this year's Australian Open final, which Sabalenka won.



After reaching the final in New York last year and losing to Coco Gauff, Sabalenka now finds herself as the favorite following Gauff's exit in the fourth round.



"I truly enjoy playing on these grand stages," remarked the two-time Australian Open champion.