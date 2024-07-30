I draw inspiration from what Dreams and Medeama did in Africa - FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

FC Samartex coach, Nurudeen Amadu, is aiming for success as they prepare for their debut in the CAF Champions League.



The team secured their spot in the prestigious competition after winning the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Last season, Dreams FC and Medeama SC made impressive runs in the CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League under the guidance of Karim Zito and Evans Adotey.



Amadu expressed his admiration for these coaches and teams, hoping that FC Samartex can replicate their achievements.