I fear Mohammed Kudus could leave West Ham in the summer - Ex West Ham striker

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Frank McAvennie, a former West Ham player, expressed concerns about the potential departure of Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta during the upcoming summer transfer window.



McAvennie believes that the club might consider selling the duo to raise funds, especially as they are actively seeking investors to inject money into the team.



The ex-Hammers and Celtic striker emphasized the importance of retaining the Brazilian and Ghanaian players while also advocating for the recruitment of additional players to bolster the squad for the upcoming season.



He highlighted the goal-scoring abilities of Kudus and Paqueta, expressing his apprehension about the possibility of them leaving the club. He stressed the need to prioritize keeping the duo and reinforcing the defensive line to enhance the team's overall performance.



Despite facing challenges due to injuries, Paqueta has contributed significantly with seven goals and seven assists across all competitions, while Kudus, the Ghanaian international, has recorded 12 goals and five assists in his 36 appearances for the club.