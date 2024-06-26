I feel I will fit into St Patrick’s style of play – Ghana’s Joseph Anang

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Anang is confident about his future at St Patrick's Athletic following his permanent transfer to the Irish club.



Anang, who is 24 years old, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the team for the upcoming 2024/25 season.



The former England youth international, who was born in Ghana, had previously spent six months on loan at St Patrick's in 2022 before returning to West Ham and winning the UEFA Conference League in the following season.



Anang expressed his excitement about returning to familiar territory after the deal was finalized.