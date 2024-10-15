You are here: HomeSports2024 10 15Article 1993916

I feel a little sorry for Ghana"- Germany U20 coach Hannes Wolf after hammering Black Satellites

Germany U20 coach Hannes Wolf expressed sympathy for Ghana's Black Satellites following his team's 5-0 victory over the former world champions.

The Black Satellites, currently preparing for the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship in Togo, faced a tough match where Ilyas Ansah, of Ghanaian descent, scored twice.

The team is set to return to Ghana this week before

