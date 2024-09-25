You are here: HomeSports2024 09 25Article 1985621

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

“I feel positive and strong” – Marc-Andre Ter Stegen issues statement following season-ending knee injury

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Barcelona have been rocked by news that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen might miss out the entire season Barcelona have been rocked by news that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen might miss out the entire season

Barcelona faces a significant setback as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury sustained during Sunday’s win against Villarreal at La Ceramica.

This absence leaves the team without their captain and primary goalkeeper until next season, posing a considerable challenge.

In light of this injury, Barcelona is actively seeking a replacement to compete with Inaki Pena, who is likely to take over the starting position for the remainder of the season.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment