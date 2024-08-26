I felt honoured when Sudan called for my services – Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Kwesi Appiah, an experienced trainer from Ghana, expressed his satisfaction upon being approached by the Sudanese Football Association for his expertise.



The former head coach of the Black Stars was appointed to lead the Sudan national team last year, signing a three-year contract with the objective of qualifying Sudan for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup.



In an interview with FIFA media, Appiah, who also serves on the executive council of the Ghana Football Association, conveyed his appreciation for the opportunity presented to him by Sudan.



“When I received the call from Sudan, I felt truly honored, as it reflects the confidence that African teams have in the capabilities of their coaches.”