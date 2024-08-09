I got close to Kurt Okraku because Nyantakyi appointed me as national team coach – Karim Zito

Sports News of Friday, 9 August 2024

Ghanaian coach Karim Zito has disclosed the circumstances that led to his association with Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which has fostered a strong collaborative relationship over the years.



Zito, who guided the U20 team to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021, has earned the moniker of a ‘Kurt Okraku boy’



due to their deep-rooted friendship.



He elaborated that his bond with Okraku strengthened after he was appointed as a national team coach by former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, during a time when Okraku served as a member of the GFA Executive Council.



"I was appointed to the national team by Mr. Nyantakyi when Kurt was part of the Executive Council," Zito remarked in an interview with Joy Sports.



"You have known my capabilities for some time—do you believe I am deserving of the national team position based on your evaluation of my performance over the years?



"I can confidently assert that I am the premier youth coach in Ghana. If there is a qualified individual available, why seek a coach from outside when one from within can achieve success?" he posed.



"He is committed to excellence, which is why I continue to receive national team appointments," he added.



Currently, Karim Zito holds the position of coach for the Ghana U19 team and also manages Dreams FC, a club co-founded by Kurt Okraku.