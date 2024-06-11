I have been playing out of position for club and country – Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: BBC

Jordan Ayew, the Ghanaian forward, revealed that he has been playing in a different role than usual for both his club and national team.



Recently, Ayew has been utilized as a winger for both his club and country.



Despite this, Ayew expressed that he has been playing out of position, especially after scoring four goals in two matches as the main striker for the Black Stars during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



He became the hero in Mali by scoring the winning goal in injury time as Ghana defeated the Eagles 2-1 in Bamako.