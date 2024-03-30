I have been with Hearts of Oak for over 50 years - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed his contentment with his selection to the fresh Hearts of Oak board, deeming it well-earned.



As a former Ghana Football Association chairman and a long-serving member of the prior board, Tamakloe's addition to the recently unveiled board has sparked varied reactions among fans.



Despite facing criticism from certain quarters, Tamakloe remains undeterred, highlighting his vast experience and deep understanding of the club.



"I have been associated with Hearts of Oak for more than 50 years. There is no one on the board who possesses the same level of experience and familiarity with the club as I do," he stated to ghanasportspage.com.



Tamakloe recognized the supporters' right to express their opinions but stressed the joint responsibility of administrators, management, and the board in managing football clubs globally.



"Fans have the right to voice their thoughts. Fans do not solely manage clubs. All clubs around the world are managed by administrators, management, or the board," he added.



In addition to Nyaho-Tamakloe, Togbe Afedi XIV, Vincent Odotei Sowah, and Ivy Heward-Mills maintained their positions from the dissolved previous administration, while newly appointed members include Delali Anku-Adiamah, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, Akwasi Agyeman, and Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa.