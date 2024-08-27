You are here: HomeSports2024 08 27Article 1974380

Source: Footballghana

I have directed NSA to obtain license for TNA and Legon Stadia – Mustapha Ussif

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has announced that he has instructed the National Sports Authority (NSA) to collaborate with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in order to secure a license for the recently upgraded sports stadiums.

These facilities include the Tarkwa TNA Sports Stadium, which was inaugurated recently, and the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, which served as a venue for the 2023 African Games.

During his address at the 30th Ghana Football Ordinary Congress, Ussif stated, “I have instructed the NSA to work with the GFA to obtain a license from CAF for the various upgraded sports stadiums located in Tarkwa and Legon.”

