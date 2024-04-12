I have great chemistry with my teammates - Joseph Paintsil

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joseph Paintsil, the winger for the LA Galaxy, is thoroughly enjoying his time with the team and has highlighted the strong camaraderie among his teammates.



Having made a significant move from KRC Genk in Belgium to Major League Soccer (MLS), Paintsil has secured a long-term deal with the Galaxy.



Since joining his new club, Paintsil has made a palpable impact, scoring two goals in seven appearances.



Speaking about the growing chemistry within the team, the 26-year-old emphasized the cohesive bond they have developed.



Paintsil expressed his satisfaction, stating, "We have a fantastic chemistry. As you can see, we have a great bond. Both wingers have been scoring goals, Riqui has been contributing with goals and assists, and Dejan has also been finding the back of the net. It's a really dangerous combination."



In praising his fellow players, Paintsil highlighted the potential for success this season if they continue to deliver stellar performances.



"We still have a long way to go, but if we maintain our current form and believe in each other, I truly believe we will pose a significant challenge to many clubs with our attacking style of play," he added optimistically.



Fans can look forward to Paintsil's return to action as the LA Galaxy prepares to face Vancouver at BC Place on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 02:30 AM.