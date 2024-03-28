I have learnt a lot about myself as Black Queen's coach - Nora Hauptle reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nora Hauptle, the coach of the Black Queens, has shared her experiences leading the Ghanaian national women's team. Under her guidance, Ghana successfully qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, with an impressive record of only one loss during the qualifiers.



Although the Black Queens were close to advancing to the final round of qualifiers for the Olympic Games, their hopes were dashed by a late goal from Babara Banda.



Despite this setback, Hauptle takes pride in her journey with the Black Queens and is now focused on preparing for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco later this year.



"When I took on this role, I knew it would require resilience and that I would learn a great deal about myself," she shared with the BBC. "Others may find it hard to understand, but this entire journey has taught me so much about myself."



Prior to Hauptle's appointment, the Black Queens had missed out on the last two editions of the WAFCON. Now, the team is determined to make a strong impact on the continental stage as they strive for their first-ever women's title in Ghana's history.