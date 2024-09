Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew is eager to achieve a favorable outcome in the upcoming Premier League match against his old team, Crystal Palace.



Having played for six years at Selhurst Park before moving to Leicester this summer, Ayew is gearing up for a heartfelt return to South London.



He recognized the match's personal importance but emphasized his dedication to Leicester City.