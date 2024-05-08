I have rediscovered my goalscoring form - Steven Mukwala

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko forward, Steven Mukwala, has announced that he has regained his scoring touch.



Following a strong start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Mukwala faced difficulties finding the back of the net in the latter part of the campaign.



Nevertheless, the 24-year-old managed to score in Kotoko's recent 2-0 victory over Legon Cities during Matchday 29.



With eight goals in 17 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors, Mukwala expressed his satisfaction with his improved form.



"Certainly, I feel more confident now," Mukwala stated. "Scoring consistently boosts a striker's confidence, so I am grateful to the team for their support," he continued.



Asante Kotoko, currently positioned 10th in the league standings with 40 points, will face Berekum Chelsea in their upcoming Matchday 30 fixture at the Golden City Park this weekend.