I have to move house after mayor comments - Morata

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: BBC

Alvaro Morata has stated that he and his family have been compelled to relocate due to safety issues following the announcement by a mayor regarding the footballer's recent property purchase in the town.



At the age of 31, Morata transferred to AC Milan from Atletico Madrid in July.



Reports from Italian media indicate that Morata opted to settle in Corbetta, a town located 17 miles west of Milan, in order to secure privacy for his family.



The Spanish forward expressed his anger when the mayor of Corbetta, Marco Ballarini, disclosed the information about Morata's arrival on social media on Wednesday.