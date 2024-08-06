I hope I can return and play for Hearts of Oak at the appropriate time – Ex-Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Enoch Morrison, a former midfielder for Asante Kotoko, has expressed his aspiration to join Hearts of Oak in the future.



Recently, he completed a transfer to the prominent Kenyan Premier League club, Gor Mahia. Prior to this transfer, there were discussions regarding a potential move to Hearts of Oak; however, negotiations did not culminate in a finalized agreement.







In an interview with Akoma FM, Morrison extended his apologies and conveyed his desire to play for Hearts of Oak when the time is right.



“The support I received from Hearts fans globally was overwhelming, particularly upon learning of the club's interest in my abilities. They demonstrated their affection in numerous ways that I cannot fully articulate, which heightened my eagerness to represent Hearts,” Morrison stated.



He added, “I ask for their forgiveness; I regret the situation, but I remain hopeful that I may have the opportunity to return and play for them in the future.”



At Gor Mahia, Morrison has committed to a two-year contract and is determined to contribute significantly to the team.