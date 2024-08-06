You are here: HomeSports2024 08 06Article 1967183

I hope I can return and play for Hearts of Oak at the appropriate time – Ex-Kotoko midfielder Enoch Morrison

Enoch Morrison, a former midfielder for Asante Kotoko, has expressed his aspiration to join Hearts of Oak in the future.

Recently, he completed a transfer to the prominent Kenyan Premier League club, Gor Mahia. Prior to this transfer, there were discussions regarding a potential move to Hearts of Oak; however, negotiations did not culminate in a finalized agreement.



