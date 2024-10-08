You are here: HomeSports2024 10 08Article 1990910

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

I hope both Ghana and Sudan qualify for 2025 AFCON - Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah expresses optimism that both Sudan and Ghana will qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As the head coach of Sudan's national team, he has led the Falcons to one victory and one defeat in their initial AFCON qualifiers, placing them second in Group F with three points.

In contrast, Ghana's Black Stars, under the guidance of Otto Addo, are currently in third place, having earned only one point from a 1-0 loss to Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger.

