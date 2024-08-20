I knew Jamie Vardy will be there - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on his first Premier League assist

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Leicester City winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has opened up on his assist as his side fought back to secure a point on Monday night.



In their opener of the 2024/25 Premier League, the Foxes hosted Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium.



Pedro Poro broke the deadlock for Ange Postecoglou's side to end the first half 1-0.



However,



Read full articleafter recess, Leicester equalized through Jamie Vardy who connected Fatawu Issahaku's perfect cross to end the game 1-1.



Speaking after the game, the former Sporting Lisbon said he knew the veteran striker would be in the boxer.



According to him, he always thinks about how he will get the ball to Vardy to score.



"Jamie Vardy is always there, I know where he is," he told the club website. "Anytime I get the ball, I think of him and where to put the ball for him to score.



"Fortunately, today, it happened it again and I’m so happy," he added.



Fatawu Issahaku joined the Foxes on a permanent deal from Sporting after an explosive performance in the English Championship last campaign and aided the side to return to the English topflight.



The 20-year-old inger will hope to keep his performance intact when they travel to play Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage.