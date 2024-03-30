I left Ajax to challenge myself - Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Kudus has revealed that his desire to step out of his comfort zone led him to join West Ham United instead of prolonging his stay at Ajax Amsterdam.



In an interview with The Guardian, the Black Stars player discussed his career and highlighted his move from Ajax to West Ham as a significant milestone.



Kudus emphasized his readiness to take on new challenges after a successful season at Ajax, stating, "I'm not the type of player who wants to remain in my comfort zone."



Despite being familiar with the league and the club, he opted to leave Ajax in order to avoid complacency and seek continuous growth.



Following his £37 million transfer in the final hours of the 2023 main transfer window, Kudus has made a significant impact at West Ham.



With six goals and four assists in 24 English Premier League games, he has proven his worth and showcased his talent for the London-based team.