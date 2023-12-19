I left Ajax to embrace a new challenge at West Ham - Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Kudus has revealed that his decision to leave Ajax for West Ham United was based on his desire to embrace new challenges.



After three successful seasons at Ajax, where he helped conquer the Eredivisie and tasted the Champions League, Kudus noted that he craved a new challenge.



The talented midfielder revealed that he never had doubt in his abilities to excel as a player hence his decision to move to England.



According to him, leaving Ajax, a club where he had established himself as a promising talent, was not an easy choice.



Kudus who has settled in well at West Ham noted that he was fully prepared for the journey before agreeing to the deal.



"It's like a puzzle but its how you fit in and I feel like I am fitting in. Talking about my abilities and qualities, I never doubted myself and that is the main reason I took the challenge because I know I am built for it," the player stated.



He added, "The easy choice could have been to stay in Ajax and be in my comfort zone but I always like to take the next step and next challenge. When I put the pen on the paper, I knew I was up for it. My seat belt was on."



Since joining West Ham, Mohammed Kudus has bagged 9 goals in all competitions.



JNA/MA