I'll ask GFA to dissolve Kotoko before you take the club to relegation – Otumfuo

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During a meeting held at Manyhia on Thursday, April 18, the owner of Asante Kotoko, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, emphasized to the team that recent poor performances are not acceptable.



Otumfuo stated that he would take the drastic step of dissolving the team before they face relegation, and he made it clear that he would personally contact the GFA to make this happen.



This stern warning from Otumfuo comes after Asante Kotoko's disappointing performance in their last seven games, where they suffered six losses and managed only one draw.



As a result, the Porcupine Warriors find themselves in a precarious position, just three points above the relegation zone.



This weekend, the team is set to play against Samartex FC in a Week 27 match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with the game scheduled to start at 3 pm.



In preparation for this crucial match, Otumfuo has urged the team to secure a victory.