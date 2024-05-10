I’ll devise a strategy for Aduana game – Hearts of Oak coach

Sports News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has revealed his intention to create a strategy for their upcoming match against Aduana FC in the Ghana Premier League.



The Ivorian coach mentioned that he will analyze videos and images of the Dormaa-based team to prepare for the game scheduled for May 18.



Following their recent victory against Berekum Chelsea, Ouattara expressed confidence in his ability to devise a plan for the crucial fixture.



He emphasized the importance of securing maximum points to avoid relegation, as the team currently sits in the 11th position on the league table.