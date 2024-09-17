'I'll like to watch a Hearts-Kotoko game to predict who wins the GPL' - Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has expressed admiration for FC Samartex and Medeama SC but is eager to observe the upcoming Super-Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko before making any predictions about the winner of this season's Ghana Premier League.



The 49-year-old coach has been in Ghana for several weeks following the Black Stars' unsuccessful start in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where they did not secure a victory in their first two matches against Angola and Niger.



Recently, he attended the match at the University of Ghana Stadium, where Medeama SC achieved a significant 0-1 victory over Legon Cities, reinforcing his belief that they, along with defending champions FC Samartex, are among the top contenders for the league title.