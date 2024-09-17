You are here: HomeSports2024 09 17Article 1982300

Source: Kickgh

'I'll like to watch a Hearts-Kotoko game to predict who wins the GPL' - Otto Addo

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has expressed admiration for FC Samartex and Medeama SC but is eager to observe the upcoming Super-Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko before making any predictions about the winner of this season's Ghana Premier League.

The 49-year-old coach has been in Ghana for several weeks following the Black Stars' unsuccessful start in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where they did not secure a victory in their first two matches against Angola and Niger.

Recently, he attended the match at the University of Ghana Stadium, where Medeama SC achieved a significant 0-1 victory over Legon Cities, reinforcing his belief that they, along with defending champions FC Samartex, are among the top contenders for the league title.

