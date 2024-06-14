You are here: HomeSports2024 06 14Article 1950365
Source: BBC

I'll play at Euros as my city is bombarded by missiles - Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk grew up in the city of Krasnograd in east Ukraine Mykhailo Mudryk grew up in the city of Krasnograd in east Ukraine

Ukraine midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk will play at Euro 2024 while his family in Krasnograd faces constant missile attacks.

Mudryk, along with other Ukrainian players like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilya Zabarnyi, shared how the war has impacted their hometowns in a video by Ukraine's football association.

Mudryk highlighted that his parents remain in Krasnograd, believing in Ukraine's victory. The city, part of the embattled Kharkiv region, has seen renewed Russian offensives.

Former Chelsea striker and current UAF president Andriy Shevchenko emphasized that the war affects all aspects of Ukrainian life, including football, urging Euro 2024 nations to support Ukraine.

