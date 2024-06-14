I'll play at Euros as my city is bombarded by missiles - Mudryk

Sports News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: BBC

Ukraine midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk will play at Euro 2024 while his family in Krasnograd faces constant missile attacks.



Mudryk, along with other Ukrainian players like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilya Zabarnyi, shared how the war has impacted their hometowns in a video by Ukraine's football association.



Mudryk highlighted that his parents remain in Krasnograd, believing in Ukraine's victory. The city, part of the embattled Kharkiv region, has seen renewed Russian offensives.



Former Chelsea striker and current UAF president Andriy Shevchenko emphasized that the war affects all aspects of Ukrainian life, including football, urging Euro 2024 nations to support Ukraine.